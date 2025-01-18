Dakota Johnson visits Siddhivinayak Temple with Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi. Watch

Dakota Johnson’s spiritual outing

On Sunday, Dakota was photographed with Sonali and Gayatri as they visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. A video captures the moment when Dakota, Sonali, and Gayatri enter the temple together. The trio appeared to be in high spirits, engaging in a lively conversation as they made their way through the temple grounds.

Dakota was seen wearing a navy-blue ethnic outfit, with an orange dupatta draped around her. Sonali looked stunning in a beige suit. They were accompanied by security personnel during their visit. They were all smiles and seemed engrossed in a conversation.

Meanwhile, some time back, the paparazzi captured Coldplay frontman Chris Martin at the Gateway of India, as he made his way to Navi Mumbai in a speed boat.

About their trip to India

Chris Martin, the lead vocalist of Coldplay, recently arrived in India with his actor and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson. They have been indulging in touristy things in the country. The couple's visit to the historic Shri Babulnath Temple in Mumbai was extensively documented on social media, with several videos and photos emerging online. One video showed Dakota whispering into the ears of Nandi's statue inside the temple, as Chris looked on with a smile. After the moment, Dakota joined Chris, and they shared a sweet moment together. The couple, who have been dating since 2017, seemed to be enjoying their time in India.

Meanwhile, Coldplay took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Chris soaking in the beauty of Marine Drive, capturing the serene atmosphere of the evening. Coldplay will perform in Mumbai for three days (January 18, January 19, and January 21) at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.