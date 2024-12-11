Step inside Swades star Gayatri Joshi's palatial abode: One of the most beautiful celebrity homes with best sea view

In many ways, former actor Gayatri Joshi and her husband, Mumbai realtor Vikas Oberoi's, beachfront mansion is the antithesis of a city home. While the decor is elegant and larger-than-life, the sea views steal the show. Recently, Gayatri hosted an intimate event with her friend, actor Sonali Bendre, at the massive property. Also read | Step inside Madhuri Dixit's dazzling sea-facing Mumbai home worth ₹48 crore with priceless MF Husain paintings. Watch We must thank Sonali Bendre for sharing a rare peek inside Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi's stunning Mumbai home. (Instagram/Sonali Bendre)

Virtual tour of Gayatri Joshi's house

Sharing an inside video of the celebrity home, Sonali wrote in her Instagram caption, “What an evening! Gayatri, thank you for welcoming us to your beautiful house and hosting this soirée with me, filled with old friends and new knowledge. Eddie Stern (yoga teacher, author from New York) will always keep our conversations and your teachings close to our hearts!”

Check out her post:

Gayatri-Vikas' grand home with minimalist vibe

Away from the bustling streets of Mumbai, lies Gayatri and Vikas' quiet, not-so-little home. They share the space with their two sons. It won't be wrong to say that few homes conjure as much peace of mind as this property with its minimalist aesthetic.

The home is inviting, yet completely devoid of unwanted clutter with its minimalistic living spaces, clean lines and frequent use of natural materials, all adding to its seemingly simple aesthetic. From wall installations to wooden dividers playfully stacked with vases, there is also no dearth of decorative elements in this home.

Indoor-outdoor living at its best

The living room overlooks a stunning sea view and a verandah filled with trees and plants of various sizes. While the furniture is comfortable yet elegant, and beautiful paintings adorn the white walls, the room's grand design is amplified with its pristine floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

The rest of the house is a warm, wooden, stylishly tranquil sanctuary. It also underscores a profound connection with nature, thanks to lots of captivating and lush plants and trees, both inside and outside the home – seamlessly integrated into the fabric of the design, the greens take centerstage in Gayatri and Vikas' family home.

More about Gayatri

Gayatri won the Femina Miss India International in 2000 and made her acting debut with the 2004 film Swades. She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan as Geeta in the critically-acclaimed Ashutosh Gowariker film.

Despite winning a few awards for her debut, she left the film industry soon after. She tied the knot with businessman Vikas Oberoi, who controls and runs Oberoi Construction, one of the leading realty firms in India, in 2005.