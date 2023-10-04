News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Swades actor Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi meet with car accident that leaves an elderly Swiss couple dead

Swades actor Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi meet with car accident that leaves an elderly Swiss couple dead

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 04, 2023 07:04 AM IST

Swades actor Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi's car was part of a multiple-vehicle collision which left an elderly couple dead.

Gayatri Joshi of Swades fame is in Italy with husband Vikas Oberoi and the two reportedly were involved in a car accident which left a senior couple dead. Gayatri confirmed to Free Press Journal that she and her husband were doing “absolutely fine” after the tragic accident. It was reportedly a multiple-car collision in Sardinia and a Swiss couple travelling in a Ferrari died when the high-end vehicle caught fire.

Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi were part of a car accident in Italy.
What reportedly happened in Italy

The portal reported Gayatri as saying, “Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here.. With gods grace, we both are absolutely fine.”

The portal also reports that the collision took place when a Lamborghini and the couple's Ferrari tried to overtake a camper van at the same time, resulting in the Ferrari catching fire and overturning of the van. The incident is said to have taken place during the Sardinia Supercar Tour as part of which luxury cars parade from Teulada to Olbia. The accident is believed to have been recorded in a video that surfaced online soon after.

More about Gayatri Joshi's film debut

Gayatri won the Femina Miss India International in 2000 and made her acting debut with 2004 film Swades. She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan as Geeta in the critically-acclaimed Ashutosh Gowariker film. Despite winning quite a few awards for her debut, she left the industry soon after. She tied the knot with businessman Vikas Oberoi in 2005 and the couple have two kids.

Gayatri is sometimes spotted in Mumbai. She and her husband were seen on a get-together with Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan last year. In 2019, Gayatri had made headlines for losing 40000 in a credit card fraud. “Prima facie, it seems to be a case of card cloning. The complainant has claimed that someone stole her card details and duplicated it later to withdraw money,” a police officer had told Hindustan Times.

