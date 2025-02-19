Vishnu Manchu reveals Prabhas, Mohanlal charged this amount for their cameos in Kannappa

Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu is currently busy promoting his much-anticipated mythological drama, Kannappa. The film features several star-studded cameos, including Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Vishnu revealed how much superstars Prabhas and Mohanlal charged for their cameos. Vishnu Manchu reveals Prabhas, Mohanlal's fees for Kannappa.

Prabhas, Mohanlal's fees for Kannappa

Vishnu Manchu shared that neither Prabhas nor Mohanlal needed any convincing. They were happy to shoot whenever required and did so out of love for his father. He further disclosed that both actors refused to charge any fee for the film, saying, “They both did not charge a single penny. They are both so big that they didn’t need to do this character. When I asked Mohanlal sir if I could talk to his manager to discuss financials, he laughed and said, ‘So you think you’ve become a big boy now?’ People like him and Prabhas make me believe in the value of friendships."

Earlier, the actor-producer revealed in an interview that Akshay Kumar initially rejected his offer twice before he finally convinced him to be the face of Lord Shiva for this generation. While Mohanlal will play the role of Kirata in the film, Prabhas will portray The Divine Guardian Rudra.

About Kannappa

Kannappa is a mythological drama film inspired by the tale of Bhakta Kannappa, a devout follower of Lord Shiva. Vishnu Manchu will play the titular character, while Mohanlal and Prabhas take on pivotal roles. Akshay Kumar will portray Lord Shiva, and Kajal Aggarwal will play Goddess Parvati.

The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, and after the screening, Vishnu wrote on X, “We showcased the teaser of Kannappa here in Cannes, and it received an overwhelmingly positive response! International distributors, local Indians, and everyone who saw it absolutely loved it. I am excited and have butterflies in my stomach after witnessing such fantastic reactions.” The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 25, 2025.