Actor-producer C Krishnaveni, who introduced NTR, Ghantasala, dies at 102; Pawan Kalyan, Vishnu Manchu pay condolences

Veteran Telugu actor and producer C Krishnaveni died in Hyderabad on Sunday, Movie Artistes Association (MAA) Vice-President Madala Ravi said. She was 102 years old. Madala Ravi told PTI that Krishnaveni passed away due to age-related issues. C Krishnaveni was an actor and producer in the Telugu film industry.

About Krishnaveni's legacy

Krishnaveni is survived by her daughter. Born in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, Krishnaveni debuted as an actor in Kacha Devayani in 1938 and went on to act in over 40 movies. She introduced former Chief Minister and versatile actor NT Rama Rao to the film industry through her film Mana Desam, in which she also acted.

Through her family-owned studio, she produced about a dozen movies, including Bhisma and Daksha Yagnam. In recognition of her contributions to the film industry, she was honoured with the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2004. Krishnaveni was known for singing her own songs when she entered the film industry, apart from singing for Anjali Devi in Keelu Gurram.

Condolences pour in

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled Krishnaveni's death. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) he wrote in Telugu, “The death of the actor and film producer Krishnaveni saddens me. I pray to God to grant peace to the soul of Krishnaveni. Her service to the art world by introducing NTR to the film industry with the film Mana Desam is unforgettable. I express my deepest condolences to her family members.”

Deputy CM, actor Pawan Kalyan released a press note in Telugu that translates to, “I am saddened to learn that Mrs Krishnaveni, who was recognised as the first woman producer in the Telugu film industry, breathed her last. I pray to God that her soul may rest in peace. Mrs Krishnaveni displayed multifaceted talent as an actor, singer, producer and studio head. She introduced Sri NTR and Sri Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao to the Telugu film industry and gained special recognition. I express my deepest condolences to her family.”

MAA President Vishnu Manchu wrote on X, “Telugu cinema lo oka chiru deepam veliginchina Legendary Krishnaveni Garu kalasina tidhi. Aame parishrama tho Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Garu ni big screen ki introduce chesi, mana industry ki oka amulya mayina gift icharu. Aame gnapakalu eppudu mana hrudayallo undipothayi. Deepest condolences to her family. Om Shanti.”

(The legendary Krishnaveni garu, who brought light to Telugu cinema, is no more. She introduced Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao to the big screen and gave us a priceless gift. We will keep her in our heart forever.)