Nidhhi Agerwal can't wait for the world to see Hari Hara Veera Mallu, The Raja Saab: ‘Only doing films I believe in’

When Puri Jagannadh’s iSmart Shankar was released in 2019, Nidhhi Agerwal was all anyone could talk about. Polarising opinions on the film aside, she had arrived. While she acted with Silambarasan TR, Ravi Mohan, and Udhayanidhi Stalin after that in Tamil, she turned down Telugu films, acting only in Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla’s launch vehicle, Hero, in 2022. (Also Read: Telugu film industry tackles piracy and threats after HD prints of Game Changer, Thandel leak online: We will fight back) Nidhhi Agerwal will soon be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and The Raja Saab.

In a free-flowing conversation with Hindustan Times, Nidhhi talks about everything from working with Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas to how she believes everything that happened in her life so far has been ‘divine intervention’ and more. Excerpts.

Nidhhi Agerwal on being picky with scripts

Cautious optimism seems to be Nidhhi’s mantra. When asked about the gap in her filmography since 2022, she says, “Ideally, I would’ve had films come out faster. But I’m not a star kid, nor do I come from a film family. So for me, to be an actor itself is a big deal in the first place, and working in films is a victory.”

She also reflects on how, at the beginning of the lockdown in 2020, everyone hoped the world would return to normal in a few days, but that didn’t happen. “Films were getting shelved because no one knew when it would all end. I was the person who would want everything at that moment, but the last few years have taught me patience. I’ve learnt to have a birds-eye view of things, and it has also given me time to hone my craft,” adds Nidhhi.

Having said that, Nidhhi says that being a female actor is a challenge in itself, given how easily one can be written off. So it took restraint to say yes to only two Telugu films -- the period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM) with Pawan Kalyan and the horror comedy The Raja Saab with Prabhas. “Everyone’s always like do more films…be more active. I was also written off as someone who isn’t getting films. But in reality, I chose to bank on only projects I believe in,” she says.

But unlike her male counterparts, Nidhhi knows that’s a huge challenge, especially for a female actor in a commercial space where visibility is everything. “I’m not a hero, so I know it was a risk. But on the other hand, if I do more films, the same people will criticise me for doing anything and everything. You don’t win either way,” she opines.

On training for her roles and more

Nonetheless, Nidhhi is assured that her patience and persistence will pay off. “I signed my first Telugu film (Savyasachi) right as Baahubali blew up. I believe in divine timing, so God has the perfect plan. I have two Telugu films that will be released in Hindi and other languages; everything always works out for the best,” she chirps.

Speaking of her films, you can hear the excitement in her voice when she talks about them. “I came on board when Krish was directing HHVM, and I respect him. It’s my best role yet. I trained in horse riding and classical dance. I’m trained in ballet and Kathak but learned a new form. It’s a dream come true, ee adrushtam naku dorikindi (I am lucky),” she says, adding, “I am scared of horror films, so I surprised myself with how much I wanted to do The Raja Saab. It’s the most fun set I’ve ever been on, and bursting out in laughter while reading the scenes has become the norm.”

Nidhhi also credits Pawan and Prabhas for being the kind of co-stars who inspire her to do better. “Pawan sir is so focused on sets; nothing fazes him while giving a take. No matter how much noise or what’s happening around him, he nails it when he’s giving a take. I want to learn from that. And Prabhas is the sweetest person I’ve ever met. He’s exceptional to work with, and I can’t wait for the audience to see what we have in store,” she rounds off.