Malavika Mohanan's action sequence from Prabhas co-starrer The Raja Saab leaked?

Maruthi’s horror comedy The Raja Saab is one of the most-awaited films of the year. It will be released in theatres soon and is headlined by Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. A leaked behind-the-scenes video of Malavika shooting for an action sequence is now doing rounds online. (Also Read: Prabhas looks nothing like himself in fresh poster for The Raja Saab unveiled on 45th birthday) Malavika Mohanan plays one of the female leads in Maruthi's The Raja Saab.

Malavika Mohanan’s action sequence leaked

Doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter) is a video of Malavika seemingly taken on the sets of The Raja Saab. “TheRajaSaab Leaked Fight Scene,” wrote the person posting the video. In the video, Malavika is dressed in a pink crop top, shorts, and a white shirt as she kicks a goon out of the way. The actor also holds a stick in her hand in the scene set in a vegetable market. The actor or the film’s team have yet to address the supposed leak.

This is not the first time the Raja Saab team has faced a leak. However, when a picture of Nidhhi did rounds online, with many claiming it was her look from the film, she clarified on X, “Hi fam! This is not a leaked photo from #TheRajaSaab movie… it’s from an ad shoot I have done… We will come with updates very soon; trust me, it’s worth waiting for.”

About The Raja Saab

Amid all the action films Prabhas has given his nod to, the horror comedy The Raja Saab surprised many. The film’s team released a new poster on Sankranthi that saw Prabhas in a festive look. From the promotional material released so far, the film will see him in a light-hearted role, with the actor stepping away from the larger-than-life characters he has played since Baahubali. Vishwa Prasad produces the film under People Media Factory and it will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.