Nidhhi Agerwal says her HHVM contract prevented her from signing films: ‘I had to be available when Pawan Kalyan was’

After the 2022 Telugu film Hero and Tamil film Kalaga Thalaivan, actor Nidhhi Agerwal went MIA. Fans wondered why she wasn’t doing more films beyond the Pawan Kalyan-starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab. Talking to Nikhil Vijayendra Simha on his podcast, Nidhhi revealed that she had a good reason for that. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi shares his dream of Mega family being like Kapoor family; calls Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan his ‘achievements’) Nidhhi Agerwal in a still from her upcoming film with Pawan Kalyan, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Nidhhi Agerwal on missing out on films

Nidhhi was asked on the podcast why she hasn’t signed more films, unlike her contemporaries. The actor said that while she got numerous offers, there were some films she wasn’t interested in and others she couldn’t sign for a reason.

She said, “I had signed Hari Hara Veera Mallu before the lockdown, but the filming process took around 3-4 years. Also, I signed a contract where I was not allowed to sign any other film because I had to be available whenever sir (Pawan Kalyan) is available because he's very busy and is also into politics. So he can't change his dates and all. The production wanted to make sure I am available when he's there.”

However, Nidhhi says that when she was offered The Raja Saab, she requested the team to let her sign the film, and they agreed on the condition she wouldn’t let it affect this film. “Then when Raja Saab came to me I spoke to the team that I wanted to be a part of it. They said okay and now all the dates are clashing and I'm doing double shifts in Vijayawada and Hyderabad. So it was Covid and my contract, it's nobody's fault,” she clarified.

Nidhhi also spoke on the podcast about how she would ‘feel bad’ and ‘cry’ when her contemporaries would work more, but she realised that the films she has are worth the wait.

About HHVM and The Raja Saab

Hari Hara Veera Mallu went into production in 2020 and in 2024 it was announced that it will be split into two parts. The first part has been titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit. Krish Jagarlamudi is the director but AM Jyothi Krishna took over directing duties last year due to delayed production, owing to the pandemic and Pawan’s political commitments. The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and is slated for release during the summer.