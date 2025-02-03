Prabhas rises as ‘divine guardian’ Rudra in first look poster from Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa

After the success of Kalki 2898 AD, actor Prabhas is all set to entertain audiences in the Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa. The makers have treated fans to the first look of the actor as Rudra, creating a huge buzz around the film. (Also Read: Vishnu Manchu says his pan-India Kannappa epic blends Indian storytelling with Lord of the Rings outlook) Prabhas will star in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa.

Prabhas as Rudra in Kannappa

On Monday, the makers of Kannappa unveiled the first-look poster of Prabhas as Rudra. The poster features him in the guise of a hermit, with matted hair and chandan (sandalwood) smeared on his forehead. He held a crescent moon staff that hints at divine power and celestial energy. The text on the poster reads, "He is the raging storm, the guide through times past and future, he is ruled by Lord Shiva’s command!"

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Prabhas wrote, "The Divine Guardian Rudra. Unveiling my look as ‘Rudra’. The embodiment of strength and wisdom as the unwavering protector in #Kannappa. A timeless journey of devotion, sacrifice, and love. Join us on this epic adventure, coming to theatres on April 25, 2025! #HarHarMahadev."

Fans were delighted to see Prabhas’ look in Vishnu Manchu’s film. One comment read, "The one and only reason to watch Kannappa." Another wrote, "This is just wow." A third fan commented, "Goosebumps. Prabhas looks amazing."

Earlier, the makers had unveiled a poster featuring Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva, marking his Telugu cinema debut. Now, with the reveal of Prabhas as Rudra, anticipation has skyrocketed. The film’s teaser, which was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival by Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, and Prabhu Deva, has further intrigued fans.

About Kannappa

Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu, Kannappa delves deep into history, bringing to life the extraordinary journey of Kannappa Nayanar, a revered Shaivite saint known for his unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva.

The film boasts a stellar cast, with Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prabhas. Kannappa is set to release in cinemas worldwide on April 25, 2025.