Kajal Aggarwal reveals her first look as Parvathi Devi from Kannappa, a film with Akshay Kumar and Prabhas

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has revealed her first look from Kannappa, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Prabhas. Taking to Instagram, Kajal shared her look as Parvati Devi. She also called it a "dream role" to be a part of Kannappa. (Also Read | Kannappa: Mohanlal turns into the mighty Kirata in first-look poster for Vishnu Manchu-starrer) Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as Parvathi Devi in Kannappa.

Kajal shares her first look from Kannappa

In the poster, Kajal Aggarwal was seen wearing a white saree paired with heavy jewellery. The poster's tagline read, "Mother who rules over the three worlds! The Trishakti who protects her devotees! In the sacred Sri Kalahasti shrine resides the holy Jana Prasunambika!"

Kajal captioned the post, "A dream role indeed! Happy to be starting 2025 on this divine note #Kannappa #HarHarMahadev #MAAParvatiDevi." Reacting to her post, actor Tamannaah Bhatia commented, "So beautiful."

About Kannappa

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced under Vishnu Manchu's banners, AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The film also features Prabhas, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi. The movie is set to release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

The story revolves around the legendary warrior Kannappa, one of the greatest devotees of Lord Shiva. His transformation from a hunter to a warrior and eventually to a saint earned him the revered title of Nayanar.

The film's music is composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy, while cinematography is handled by Sheldon Chau. Kannappa is a mythological fantasy slated to hit theatres on April 25.

Kannappa at Cannes

Last year, the teaser of the fantasy drama was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. After the screening, Vishnu wrote on X, “We showcased the teaser of Kannappa here in Cannes, and it received an overwhelmingly positive response! International distributors, local Indians, and everyone who saw it absolutely loved it. I am excited and have butterflies in my stomach after witnessing such fantastic reactions.”