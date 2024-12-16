Kannappa: Mohanlal turns into the mighty Kirata in first-look poster for Vishnu Manchu-starrer

Mohanlal fans were in for a surprise on Monday morning as the makers of Kannappa released the first look poster of the actor. Mohanlal will play the role of Kirata in the film, which boasts of a huge star cast. Mukesh Kumar's Kannappa is based on the legend of Kannappa - a devotee of Lord Shiva. (Also read: Kannappa teaser: Fans thrilled to catch a glimpse of Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal in Vishnu Manchu-starrer) Mohanlal in the first look poster of Kannappa.

Mohanlal as Kirata

In the poster, Mohanlal looked fierce in a tribal avatar, with black paint on his face, sporting a huge beard and long hair. He was also dressed as the mythological character and carried a sword in his hand. The poster also had a few lines on his character, which read: “Master of the Pashupatastra! The victor over the victorious. The legendary kirata of the forest.”

Vishnu Manchu shared the poster on X and wrote, “‘‘KIRATA’! The legend Sri. Mohanlal in #Kannappa. I had the honor of sharing the screen space with one of the greatest Actor of our time. This entire sequence will be 💣.”

About Kannappa

Based on a true story, the upcoming movie will follow the journey of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. Actors Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, and Prabhu Deva are at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year to screen the teaser of the fantasy drama there.

After the screening, Vishnu wrote on X, “We showcased the teaser of *Kannappa* here in Cannes, and it received an overwhelmingly positive response! International distributors, local Indians, and everyone who saw it absolutely loved it. I am excited and have butterflies in my stomach after witnessing such fantastic reactions.”

The film produced by Mohan Babu boasts a star cast including Mohanlal, Prabhas and Akshay Kumar. Screenplay for Kannappa has been penned by Vishnu, with Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Eshwar Reddy, G Nageswara Reddy and Thota Prasad credited for the story.

Kannappa will be released in theatres on April 25, 2025.