Ibrahim Ali Khan takes the high road amid Nadaaniyan backlash, shares screengrab of film’s poor IMDb rating

Ibrahim re-posts 4.5/10 Nadaaniyan IMDb rating

On Monday, Ibrahim re-posted a fan’s story on his Instagram, which showed a dismal IMDb rating for the film, which marked his debut in the acting world. The screenshot showed a 4.5/10 rating and the percentage of users who had given the movie a rating between 6-10. However, all the ratings below 6/10 were not included in the fan’s screenshot.

A user @ibrahimsishq posted a screenshot of the IMDb ratings, and wrote “almost 75% gave it 10 stars on IMDB”.

Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, re-posted the story on Instagram. Although Ibrahim's post is no longer visible, the original story remains accessible in the highlights section of the fan page, under the title "Ibrahim noticed".

His Insta Story.

The screenshot also found its way on Reddit, where many social media users wondered why he was re-posting the poor rating of his debut film. “If 75% gave it 10, how is the rating 4.5?,” one user wondered, with another user sharing, “How did 4.5 become a high rating on that app?”

While users have rated Nadaaniyan as 10/10, the rating of the film is 4.8 on IMDb. It is seen that 77.9% of users gave the title a 10/10 on IMDb, but there is an algorithm on the website that detects unusual voting activity, and an alternate weighting calculation is applied in order to preserve the reliability of the system.

When it comes to IMDb rating, the platform publishes weighted vote averages rather than raw data averages. Although it accepts and considers all votes received by users, not all votes have the same impact (or ‘weight’) on the final rating.

About Nadaaniyan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut with the film. After its release, the film garnered a lukewarm reception, with audiences and social media users expressing divided opinions. The film’s dialogue, in particular, faced intense criticism and ridicule on social media platforms. The dialogues have been penned by Ishita Moitra, known for her works on films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Call Me Bae, and Half Girlfriend. Ishita collaborated with Jehan Handa, who has previously lent his writing expertise to the series Showtime.

The film marked the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. It is produced by Karan Johar's banner. Apart from Ibrahim and Khushi, the film also stars Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhary. At its core, the story follows Pia, a charming and affluent young woman, who recruits Arjun, a driven newcomer, to pose as her boyfriend after a mishap leads to her friends turning against her. The film was released on Netflix.