Sara Ali Khan turns cheerleader for Ibrahim Ali Khan amid Nadaaniyan backlash: ‘Don’t mean to brag...’

Sara Ali Khan praises brother Ibrahim

Undeterred by the criticism, Sara is cheering on her brother, showcasing her love and solidarity for him. She took to Instagram Stories to cheer for her brother.

Re-sharing the music video of Trikit Dhoom from Nadaaniyan on her Instagram Stories, Sara wrote a message for Ibrahim. She said, “Brother when are you going to stop blowing up??? (I really hope never)."

She also recalled the time when she used to ‘rag’ Ibrahim when he was little. She also mentioned that he has now grown up and has a different ‘swag’. She added, “I still remember I used to rag Little Iggy who could be a drag But now seriously Darshaks don’t mean to brag But mere bhai ka alag hai swag (My brother has a different swag)...Fateh Kar Raja lehrakar flag," she added.

Her Insta story.

Earlier, Sara watched the film during a special screening in Mumbai and penned a heartfelt note for Ibrahim. She wrote, “My Baby Brother! @iakpataudi I promise to forever have your back and be your loudest cheerleader. You were always a star in my eyes… and now, God willing the whole world will see you shine, glow, explode. Happiest Birthday and welcome to the movies, this is just the beginning…The day is here...the doors open to a story filled with love, dosti &; a lot of ‘nadaani’! Binge it, feel it &; swoon with it!!! Watch Nadaaniyan, out now, only on Netflix. #Nadaaniyan.”

About Nadaaniyan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut with the film. The film opened to mixed responses, with the movie's dialogue getting slammed by social media users. The dialogues have been penned by Ishita Moitra, known for her works on films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Call Me Bae, and Half Girlfriend. Ishita collaborated with Jehan Handa, who has previously lent his writing expertise to the series Showtime.

Marking Shauna Gautam's directorial debut and produced under Karan Johar's banner, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Khushi, Ibrahim, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhary. At its core, the story follows Pia, a charming and affluent young woman, who recruits Arjun, a driven newcomer, to pose as her boyfriend after a mishap leads to her friends turning against her. The film released on Netflix.