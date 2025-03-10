After Nadaaniyan Khushi Kapoor might star in Sridevi’s Mom sequel, reveals Boney; fans say ‘Please cast Janhvi’

Sridevi’s younger daughter, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, Khushi Kapoor began her journey in the land of cinema in 2023 with The Archies. Out of all the debutantes, which included Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Khushi stood out with her acting chops. She once again impressed audiences with her versatility in Loveyapa this year, opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. However, Khushi was brutally trolled for her third film Nadaaniyan, which marked Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut. Well, what’s next? Apparently a sequel to Sridevi’s last Hindi film Mom (2017). Khushi Kapoor to star in Sridevi's Mom sequel?

During an interaction with the media at an award function, Khushi Kapoor’s filmmaker father Boney Kapoor dropped a hint about working with his younger daughter. He shared, “I have watched all of Khushi's films. Archies, Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan. I am planning a film with her too after No Entry. It would be a movie with Khushi. It could be Mom 2. She is trying to follow in the footsteps of her mother. Her mother was the top star in all the languages she worked in. I hope Khushi and Janhvi succeeded in this same level of perfection.”

Janhvi and Khushi with a poster of Sridevi's film Mom

Well, this news has left a majority of fans on the internet disappointed. Some have trolled Khushi for her acting skills. For instance, one social media user stated, “She can't act sry....,” whereas another agreed and wrote, “for god’s sake SHE!! CANNOT!! ACT!!!!” Another comment read, “Khushi is beautiful but she has no acting skills.” Meanwhile, many others would rather watch Janhvi Kapoor in the sequel of Sridevi’s film instead of Khushi. One such fan claimed, “I would prefer her sister not her,” while another comment read, “Jhanvi would have been a better choice.” Another fan shared, “Love her but she cannot act at all! Please cast jhanvi 😢😢😢😢.”

Nadaaniyan trolling aside, do you think Khushi Kapoor has what it takes to star in the possible sequel of late superstar Sridevi’s Mom?