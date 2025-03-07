Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina reveal their love language, but Janhvi Kapoor’s answer is the most relatable: ‘Get me…’

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s much awaited debut film Nadaaniyan is all set to arrive today on the digital platform. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the romantic comedy follows the story of college students Arjun and Pia, played by Ibrahim and his fellow star kid Khushi Kapoor. Well, we are quite excited to see Khushi romance Ibrahim onscreen this weekend. But fans were equally delighted to see Khushi with her real life rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina earlier this week at the special screening of Nadaaniyan held in Mumbai. Well, we have another unseen treat for Khushi and Vedang’s fans! Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Janhvi Kapoor at Nadaaniyan screening

We came across a cute behind the scenes clip from the premiere of Nadaaniyan, where many celebrities were asked to reveal their love language for the camera. Vedang Raina, who arrived to support his alleged girlfriend, shared a delightful answer which was the same as Khushi Kapoor’s! Vedang shared, “What is my love language? Touch. Physical touch.” Meanwhile, Khushi stated, “Physical touch and words of affirmation.” This is proof that like minds think alike. However, there was another answer in this video which fans believed was the most relatable. We are talking about Khushi’s actor sister Janhvi Kapoor’s love language.

The screening of Nadaaniyan was held on March 5, which marked Ibrahim’s birthday. Well, a day later was Janhvi’s birthday on March 6. Ahead of her special day, Janhvi joined Khushi and Vedang at the premiere, looking pretty as always. When asked to name her love language, Janhvi replied, “Get me food. Food is my love language.” Well, Janhvi is known to be a true foodie, who not only loves gorging on delicious delicacies but also enjoys trying out new recipes in her kitchen. Remember when Janhvi revealed that she ended a relationship because her boyfriend didn’t order her chicken salad? Of course her love language is food! We hope her beau Shikhar Pahariya aka Shikhu is listening.

But Janhvi isn’t the only one. Many netizens agreed with the star kid in the comment section below. For instance, one social media user shared, “Janhvi is me, me is her🤘🥰,” whereas another comment read, “@janhvikapoor is so real when she said “food is my love language”😭😂.” Well, we are now eagerly waiting to see Ibrahim and Khushi’s love language in Nadaaniyan, which arrives on Netflix at 1:30 pm.