Nadaaniyan First Reviews: Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s tender and funny love story is ‘guaranteed to make you…’

One star kid that netizens have been waiting to see shine onscreen is Saif Ali Khan’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Well, the day is finally here. Almost! Tomorrow on March 7, Ibrahim’s debut film Nadaaniyan will arrive on the digital platform. Also starring Sridevi’s younger daughter and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, the romantic comedy marks Shauna Gautam’s directorial debut. Last night, ahead of the film’s OTT release, makers hosted a special screening in Mumbai. Much to our delight, early reviews of the film post the premiere have now begun pouring in on social media. Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan in Nadaaniyan

So far, Nadaaniyan has been receiving glowing reviews. For instance, Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fellow star kid Shanaya Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Karan Kothari shared, “We need to show more appreciation to the humans who lay out their heart and soul for our enjoyment...❤️ The darling @khushikapoor + @ iakpataudi + cheese/salted mixed 🍿 is a tender (and funny) love story guaranteed to make you happy 🥹😊✨ Thank you @shaunagautam.”

Karan Kothari's review of Nadaaniyan

Meanwhile, filmmaker Amit Kapoor wrote, “A gorgeous looking, heart warming romance with loadsa teen appeal... Plss watch it #naadaniyaan ✨❤️ finally a director who speaks the language of the youth with maturity @shaunagautam.. Love u sis ❤️🤗 Congrats to the entire team at @netflix_in @ruchikaakapoor @ameetdhanwani P.s. we need a sequel!!”

Amit Kapoor's review of Nadaaniyan

Asking for a film’s sequel is high praise! Our expectations from Nadaaniyan after reading these early reviews are definitely high now. Apart from Khushi and Ibrahim, the film also stars seasoned Bollywood actors as their onscreen parents. While Mahima Chaudhry and Suniel Shetty will be seen as Khushi’s onscreen parents, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj are portraying Ibrahim’s reel mum and dad. The film also stars Archana Puran Singh, who reprised her iconic role of Ms Braganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) for the teaser of Nadaaniyan.

How excited are you for Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film?