Ibrahim Ali Khan or Vedang Raina: Who is Khushi Kapoor hugging in romantic mirror selfie? Fans say ‘Naadaniyaan’

Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister and actor in the making, Khushi Kapoor is in love! At least she will be onscreen when her rom com Loveyapa arrives in theatres next week. The actor will be romancing Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in the Advait Chandan film, which is set to release on February 7. But right now, the internet wants to know who Khushi is romancing in her latest social media post! Yes, you read that right. The star kid took to her official Instagram handle a while ago today to share a mirror selfie, with a mystery man, which has taken the internet by storm. Khushi Kapoor and her mystery man

Khushi Kapoor with rumoured BF Vedang Raina

The first guess for many netizens was obviously Khushi Kapoor’s rumoured beau Vedang Raina. The two began their filmy journey together in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. According to reports, Khushi and Vedang fell in love on set while shooting for their debut film, and the rest is history. However, some fans are convinced that the mystery man, dressed in a hoodie, who Khushi is hugging in this monochrome mirror selfie is not Vedang but actually Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Take a look:

In the caption of this picture, Khushi wrote, “He made it to the grid, will make it to your hearts soon 👀💕😉.” This post comes two days after Karan Johar’s official announcement about Ibrahim’s launch in Bollywood. Could this be Khushi’s way of welcoming a fellow star kid in the industry? What further convinced netizens that Khushi’s mystery man is indeed Ibrahim were recent rumours of their possible collaboration in Dharma’s upcoming rom com, tentatively titled Naadaniyaan. In the comment section below, one social media user claimed, “It’s Ibrahim Ali Khan! their new movie Naadaniyan is coming soon 🤪,” whereas another netizen wrote, “It's Ibrahim Ali Khan their new movie ❤️❤️❤️.” Meanwhile, a fan who ships Vedang and Khushi insisted, “Ayyeeeee it's definitely vedang cause the body personality is of Vedang 💕 but may be khusii wants to show this as a nadaniyaan promotion.”

Well, we will just have to wait for Khushi to spill the beans— may it be for her love life or next film!