Betty Cooper from The Archies or Loveyapa's Baani: Who is Khushi Kapoor more like in real life? Star kid reveals

ByMahima Pandey
Jan 28, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Khushi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her next film with Junaid Khan, reveals which character she is more like— Betty Cooper from The Archies or Loveyapa's Baani

Following in her mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi Kapoor’s footsteps, Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Despite sharing the screen with fellow star kids Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, Khushi shined bright instead of being overshadowed. In fact, even though the film failed to impress, Khushi emerged as a promising debutante with her portrayal of Elizabeth Cooper aka Betty. Well, she is currently busy gearing up for her silver screen debut with Loveyapa alongside Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. This time, Khushi will be seen as a chirpy girl-next-door named Baani.

After Betty in The Archies, Khushi Kapoor will be seen as Baani in Loveyapa
After Betty in The Archies, Khushi Kapoor will be seen as Baani in Loveyapa

But who is Khushi more like in real life— Betty from The Archies or Loveyapas Baani? Well, in a recent chat with The Indian Express, the star kid revealed that she is more similar to Betty, which is why playing Baani was ‘challenging’ for her. Explaining how different she is from her Loveyapa character, Khushi shared, “She is fiery and spunky. That made it fun and challenging especially coming from a film (Archies) where I played a character similar to me.”

Interestingly, Khushi’s co-star Junaid is also very different from the role he will be playing in Loveyapa. When asked if he connected with his character Gucci, Junaid explained that Gucci is very different from his real life personality. So much so, that the star kid had to confirm if makers were sure about casting him. He was quoted saying, “So, when Madhu Sir (co-producer Madhu Mantena) approached me for the film, I asked him if he was sure about casting me for the part.”

Well, the fact that Gucci and Baani are so different from Junaid and Khushi makes us all the more excited for Loveyapa! This is because the film will be a test of their versatility. The trailer was promising and now we cannot wait to be blown away by the two star kids when Loveyapa arrives in theatres on February 7.

