Karan Johar announces Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut with a too hot to handle photoshoot; fans say ‘Saif 2.0 loading’

Children look like their parents. It’s basic science. But when their gene game is as strong as Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, netizens are bound to be in awe. Every time Ibrahim steps out, he is compared to his star dad— may it be for his drool-worthy good looks or his funny interactions with the paparazzi. Ibrahim never fails at making the internet smile. So obviously there was a lot of curiosity around his Bollywood debut. Much to our delight, filmmaker Karan Johar finally unveiled the star kid as his newest launch this morning, with a photoshoot which is too hot to handle! Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless for his debut announcement

Karan Johar took to his official social media handle to officially welcome Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s handsome son and Sara Ali Khan’s little brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to the filmy world. Along with a string of photos which are sure to leave you drooling, KJo shared a sweet caption remembering the first time he met Amrita. Karan wrote, “She treated me like her own the second we met and that was the power of her grace…which lives on through her and her children too!” Talking about Saif, Karan shared, “With Saif, it was in Anand Mahendru’s office where I first met him. Young, suave, charming & effortless…VERY much like the first time I met Ibrahim. And a strong friendship that continues from our generation to luckily our kids!!!”

The filmmaker further wrote, “I know this family for 40 years. Worked with them in different capacities - Duniya with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kurbaan with Saif and of course, Simmba with Sara followed by many more (to come!!) I know this family for the heart they have. Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens!❤️🎬.” Well, fans could not have been more excited.

Soon after Karan announced Ibrahim’s debut, one social media user gushed, “Such a handsome boy @iakpataudi Carbon copy of Saif... All the best for your journey.. Welcome to the movies 💗,” whereas another comment under the post read, “Saif 2.0 loadinnn………….🔥❤️💯.” Another well-wisher shared, “Remember having huge crush on Saif when I watched Parampara and Ashiq awara . He is exactly like his father . All the best,” whereas a comment read, “Met @iakpataudi on a short flight—such a kind, down-to-earth, and genuinely friendly celebrity. A truly simple and humble human being! Good luck! 😍🍀 We 90’s generation are waiting for your big break! (Huge Saif ji’s fan!) 😁.”

According to rumours, Ibrahim’s debut film, which also stars Kajol, is tentatively titled Sarzameen. Well, we wish Iggy Potter all the best as he sets out to show the world what he’s got!