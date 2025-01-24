Who is Saif Ali Khan’s friend and business partner Afsar Zaidi and why is he in the news after attack on the actor

January has not been very gracious for Saif Ali Khan and his family so far. In an unexpected turn of events, an unidentified man broke into the actor’s house and attacked Saif with a knife. While saving his family, Saif got brutally injured during the scuffle, ending up with a piece of knife in his spine. He was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of the morning, when he underwent surgery. Saif is now recovering well and is back home with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh. Meanwhile, the actor’s family friend Afsar Zaidi has been in the news. But who is he and why is he making headlines? Meet Afsar Zaidi, Saif Ali Khan's friend and business partner

Initially there was confusion about who took an injured Saif Ali Khan to the hospital after he was attacked— Ibrahim Ali Khan (23) or Taimur Ali Khan (8)? However, fresh rumours suggested that Afsar Zaidi was the one who accompanied the actor to Lilavati Hospital because his name was on Saif’s medical form. Well, Afsar has now confirmed that he did reach the hospital on the night of the attack, but not with the actor. He joined Saif later, after getting a call from the Pataudis. So how was his name on the form? Well, a new theory suggests that Afsar jotted down his name on the form because Taimur, who accompanied Saif, is too young to fill the form. That brings us to the next question on many minds— who is Afsar Zaidi?

Afsar is not only an old friend of Saif’s but is also his business partner. He is the co-founder of the actor’s apparel brand. That’s not all! Afsar is also the founder of entertainment management company Exceed Entertainment, which represents Saif. Amongst many other Bollywood connections, another special friendship that Afsar has in the industry is with Hrithik Roshan. Afsar is the co-founder and CEO of Hrithik’s fitness brand.

So there you have it!