Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Auto driver Bhajan on meeting the actor ‘Thank you bola, shabashi di’

Actor Saif Ali Khan has returned home after spending nearly five days recovering at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and will soon resume his routine. However, life hasn’t returned to normal for auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed Khan to the hospital after the actor was brutally stabbed at his Bandra home on January 16. While Rana is grateful for the praise coming his way, the sudden attention is now affecting his ability to earn a living. Bhajan Singh Rana with Saif Ali Khan.

Rana met Khan again on January 21, just before the 54-year-old was discharged. Recalling their brief interaction, Rana shares, “Kuch nahin bas, shabasi di aur thank you bola. 2-3 minute ke liye mile."

Asked if Khan promised him any reward, Rana replies, “Aisa kuch nahin bola, bas bola ki 'jaisa bhi hota hai main milta hun'."

Since being identified, Rana has been approached by multiple TV channels, disrupting his daily routine.

“Main itna interview de kar thak gaya hun, main celebrity nahi banna chahta hoon. Media waale mujhe phone kar rahe hai. Main apna kaam dhanda dekhun ka media waalo se baat karu. Haanji bahut zyada phone aa rahe hain,” says Rana, who hails from Uttarakhand.

He never imagined the incident would gain so much attention but remains committed to his work. “Maine kabhi socha nahin tha ki baat itni badi ho jayegi. Rickshaw chala hi rahe hain. Jo duty hai wo toh karenge hi. Parivar ko bhi khushi hai, acchha laga ki kisi star ki jaan bachai. Famous hone ka aisa nahin ki rickshaw chor denge (but all the praises coming my way) accha lag raha hai…’

Also Read: Sharmila Tagore meets auto driver who rushed Saif Ali Khan to hospital: ‘I touched her feet, she praised me’

His regular passengers now recognise him as “the guy who took Saif Ali Khan to the hospital”.

“Public ye jaanti hai ki ye Saif Ali Khan ko hospital le ke gaya tha. Wo pehchaan gayi hai aur ye dikkat ho rahi hai thodi si mere liye. Main kaam karne aaya hun ya ye karne aaya hun (publicity, interviews, etc.)?” he says.

The January 16 incident occurred in the early hours when Khan had a scuffle with an intruder who allegedly entered his Bandra residence intending to steal. However, during the altercation, the actor was stabbed multiple times. The intruder, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, has since been apprehended by Mumbai Police. Investigation is still underway.