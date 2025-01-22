Saif Ali Khan meets auto driver who rushed him to hospital after stabbing incident

Actor Saif Ali Khan met auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana, the man who rushed him to Lilavati Hospital after he was stabbed during a burglary at his Bandra home last week. An NDTV report states that the actor met the driver on Tuesday to thank him before he was discharged from the hospital. (Also Read: Saif Ali Khan attacked: Auto-rickshaw driver says he has ‘not been contacted’ by Kareena Kapoor so far) Saif Ali Khan with Bhajan Singh Rana before he was discharged from the hospital.(X)

Saif Ali Khan meets Bhajan Singh

Pictures doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter) show Saif and Bhajan posing for pictures together. One picture shows Saif with his arm around Bhajan, all smiles as they sit on a hospital bed. Another shows them standing together and posing for a picture. The report also states that the auto driver also met Saif’s family, including his mother, Sharmila Tagore, and everyone thanked him for rushing him to the hospital. The pictures seem to have been taken at Lilavati Hospital, where Saif was admitted early on January 16.

What happened on January 16

Saif was stabbed multiple times allegedly by Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad during an attempted robbery. According to PTI, the attacker, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, told the police he stabbed the actor in his back to free himself from his tight grip. This took place after a staff member noticed him and began arguing at around 2:30 am. The attacker managed to flee from the same bathroom window he entered the room from and it took three days for the police to track him down. Saif was rushed to the hospital by Bhajan at around 3 am.

The driver spoke to ANI about what happened that night and said, “I drive my vehicle at night. It was around 2-3 a.m. when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto, but nobody stopped. I also heard calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. I took a U-turn and stopped my vehicle near the gate. A man covered in blood came out, along with 2-4 others. They put him in the auto and decided to go to Lilavati Hospital. I dropped them there, and later I came to know that he was Saif Ali Khan. I saw him bleeding from his neck and back.”

The police recorded Saif’s statement after he returned home on Tuesday.