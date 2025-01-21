Attacker tells cops he stabbed Saif Ali Khan near spine to free himself from tight grip during burglary

The Bangladeshi national arrested for the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan has told the police that he stabbed the actor in his back multiple times to free himself from his tight grip, an official said on Tuesday. (Also Read: Saif Ali Khan ditches wheelchair, walks back inside his home surrounded by police after discharge from hospital. Watch) Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during a home robbery gone wrong.(Reuters/AP)

After the attack, the intruder escaped from Saif's flat, located in upscale Bandra here, and hid in the garden of the building for around two hours, he said. Police on Sunday arrested the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, from neighbouring Thane city for stabbing the 54-year-old Bollywood star in the early hours of January 16.

Saif suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack and underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. Doctors also removed a sharp object that was lodged in the actor's spine.

What happened during the stabbing

"The accused entered the actor's flat in the Satguru Sharan building from the bathroom window with the intention of theft. After he entered the house, the actor's staff spotted him and started arguing with him. Soon, Saif Ali Khan came there and sensing a threat, he held the accused tightly from the front," the police official said.

"As the accused did not get time to move, he started stabbing the actor in his back to free himself from the latter's grip. As Saif was injured in the attack, the accused managed to break free from his grip," he said. Later, Saif locked the main door of his flat, assuming that the attacker was still inside. However, the official said the accused managed to flee using the same route through which he had entered.

The accused then came down and hid himself in the garden of the building for around two hours, he added. The police earlier said that the fingerprints of the accused had been found at the crime scene, including the bathroom window from where he entered and exited, the duct shaft, and the ladder he used to enter from the duct.

Fakir, a native of Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh, had been residing in Mumbai for over five months, working odd jobs and associated with a housekeeping agency, they said. A court in Mumbai on Sunday remanded the accused in five-day police custody. Saif was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, five days after the attack.