Saif Ali Khan's attacker hid in garden of actor's building for 2 hours after stabbing him, tried to mislead police

The alleged attacker of Saif Ali Khan hid in the garden of the Bandra building for two hours after stabbing the actor inside his apartment on January 16 during a burglary bid, a police official said on Monday.

The accused, arrested on Sunday, initially tried to mislead investigators by claiming that he is a Kolkata resident. However, police nailed his lie and secured his school leaving certificate from his Bangladesh-based brother on his mobile phone, the official said.

This certificate has become strong evidence to prove the Bangladeshi nationality of the 30-year-old accused, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir who changed his name to Vijay Das.

"After committing the crime (On January 16), Fakir hid in the garden inside the Satguru Sharan building where Saif Ali Khan lives with his family for around two hours as he was afraid of getting caught," the official said citing the preliminary investigation.

He said the accused entered Khan's apartment as he was looking for big money.

The official, however, didn't confirm whether the accused knew that Khan lived on the upper floors of the building and decided to commit theft. Fakir was arrested from Thane, three days after the violent attack.

"After he was nabbed by police, Fakir told police that his name was Vijay Das and he was a resident of Kolkata. He, however, failed to provide any document to support his claim. He disclosed his true name and Bangladeshi nationality during interrogation," an official said.

Police then made Fakir call someone from his family in Bangladesh. "He called his brother and asked him to send his school living certificate. His brother sent it (the certificate) on Fakir's mobile phone. This document is strong evidence to prove he is a Bangladeshi national," the official added.

Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery at nearby Lilavati Hospital. He is recovering well, doctors had said.

Fakir was remanded in police custody for five days on Sunday. Police are likely to recreate the crime scene at Khan's residence with the accused, an official said on Sunday.