'Leave us alone for God's sake': Kareena Kapoor slams paparazzi shooting her, Saif Ali Khan's home, deletes post later

Saif Ali Khan is currently hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, and is recovering from multiple surgeries. Amid this, a paparazzi video filming her and Saif's house has upset Kareena Kapoor. The actor reshared the video on her Instagram and penned a note addressing the matter. Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and kids.

(Also Read: Saif Ali Khan attack case: Dr Nitin Dange says actor won't be discharged today, will remain under observation)

Kareena Kapoor slams paparazzi video

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video of paparazzi filming outside her and Saif Ali Khan's home. In the video, some individuals were seen carrying large toy cars into the house. Kareena slammed the intrusion and wrote, "Stop this now. Have a heart. Leave us alone, for God's sake." However, she later deleted the post.

Kareena Kapoor slams paparazzi video.

What happened to Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Thursday morning after being stabbed by an intruder who allegedly broke into his house in an attempted theft. The actor suffered multiple injuries, including one near his spine and another on his neck. After undergoing multiple surgeries, Saif is now out of danger and recovering, according to the doctors.

The actor's discharge from the hospital has been delayed. Speaking to the media, Dr. Nitin Dange stated that Saif will remain under observation for another day, with a decision on his discharge expected in the next one to two days.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor had requested privacy regarding the incident in an Instagram post, writing, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from relentless speculation and coverage."

She further added, “While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family."