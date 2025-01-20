Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai police likely to recreate crime scene with accused

The Mumbai police will likely recreate the crime scene at the Bandra home of actor Saif Ali Khan, who was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder, an official said on Sunday. The accused in the high-profile case u a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man. (Also Read | Saif Ali Khan case: Bhagyashree says 'we should secure our borders' after reports claim suspect is Bangladesh national) The accused sneaked into Saif Ali Khan’s apartment in the early hours of January 16.

Mumbai police to recreate crime scene

He was arrested in the morning from adjoining Thane city. A court in Mumbai remanded the man, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, in police custody for five days.

According to the official, police will likely take Shariful to Saif’s home at Satguru Sharan building in these five days to recreate the crime scene as part of their investigation.

More details about case

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to investigate the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Further, according to the police, the accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. It was revealed that the accused is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

What happened on January 16

Shariful sneaked into the actor’s apartment in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft, police had said. Preliminary investigation suggests that he climbed the stairs to the seventh-eighth floor of the building where Khan and his actor wife, Kareena Kapoor, live with their children and domestic staff.

“He entered the duct area, climbed to the 12th floor using a pipe and entered the actor's flat through a bathroom window. He then came out from the bathroom, where the actor's staff spotted him, leading to the chain of events that culminated into the knife attack,” an official had said earlier.

About Saif

The 54-year-old actor was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery at nearby Lilavati Hospital.

Earlier, Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan, said that he is "recovering well". While speaking to the media during an event, she had said, "We are happy that he is recovering well, and we are very thankful, and we feel very blessed and grateful that it wasn't any worse. Thank you for all your wishes."

with PTI inputs