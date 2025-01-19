Saif Ali Khan case: Bhagyashree says 'we should secure our borders' after reports claim suspect is Bangladesh national

Actress Bhagyashree called for securing the Indian borders after the Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack accused was confirmed to be a native of Bangladesh by Mumbai police. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Sister Soha Ali Khan says 'he is recovering well') Saif Ali Khan case: Bhagyashree has called for securing the Indian borders after new revelations on the Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack.

The Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident occurred on January 16, during which the actor was attacked at his Bandra residence. The 'Hum Tum' actor sustained serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

What Bhagyashree said

At an event in Indore, actress Bhagyashree said that the latest incident at Bandra has put a question mark on the safety of a lot of people who live in Mumbai.

While speaking to ANI, she said, "When incidents like this happen in Mumbai, then everyone gets tensed. The local public too. It's not about Bollywood, it's about the safety of everyone. Everyone's safety is under a question mark. And especially if an immigrant does something like this, then we should definitely secure our Indian borders, very important."

More details

The actress shared that she was "shocked" when she came to know about the incident.

"We who live in Mumbai are very shocked by what happened because Mumbai is considered as one of the safest cities in India hah. So, after the incident, obviously, everyone is tense. But the Police are doing their job well. And I think in the latest news, the assailant has been caught. Therefore, I hope the legal process starts soon."

Meanwhile Mumbai police have caught the accused identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who they claim is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

As per the police statement, the accused entered the residence of the renowned actor with the intent to commit theft. The case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Further, according to the police, the accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane.

Shehzad was sent to five-day police custody by Bandra Holiday Court today. His advocate Sandeep Shekhane denied the police claims and alleged that "no proper investigation" has been done till now.

"A police custody for 5 days has been granted. The court has asked the police to submit a report within 5 days. The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi. They said that he came here 6 months ago, it is a wrong statement. He has been living here for more than 7 years. His family is in Mumbai... This is a clear-cut violation of 43A. No proper investigation has been done," Shekhane told reporters.

The case was reported by Aleyamma Philip, a 56-year-old staff nurse. After the attack, the actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he received treatment for serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan is recovering well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful. While the actor is now "out of danger," medical staff are closely monitoring his condition.

At an event, Soha Ali Khan shared the health update of the actor while talking to the media during an event. She said,

"We are happy that he is recovering well and we are very thankful and we feel very blessed and grateful that it wasn't any worse. Thank you for all your wishes."

(With inputs from ANI)