Kareena Kapoor's cousin Zahan Kapoor shares update on Saif Ali Khan's health after his multiple surgeries: ‘He is safe’

Saif Ali Khan recently underwent multiple surgeries after being stabbed by an intruder during an attempted burglary at his Mumbai residence on the Thursday. Kareena Kapoor’s cousin, Zahan Kapoor, provided an update on the actor's health in an interview with Money Control. Zahan Kapoor shares update on Saif Ali Khan's health.

Zahan Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan's health update

Zahan Kapoor assured that Saif is now safe, stating, “I can’t comment on the incident itself because I don’t think anyone knows the full details yet. What I do know is that he is safe and recovering well. He is completely out of danger, and for that, I am incredibly thankful. It is undoubtedly a shocking event.” Zahan is the grandson of the late Shashi Kapoor, while Kareena is the granddaughter of Shashi's older brother, Raj Kapoor.

Rahul Bhat, Zahan’s co-star in the new Netflix show Black Warrant, also shared his thoughts on the unfortunate incident. He said, “It gives me chills to even think about it. I can only imagine the trauma he must have endured. This incident is both horrible and unimaginable. I pray to God to give him strength and help him recover quickly. May he find the resilience to overcome this terrible experience.”

What happened to Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan was at his Bandra residence when an intruder allegedly broke in during the early hours of Thursday morning. Following a physical altercation, the intruder stabbed Saif multiple times. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital around 3:30 a.m. Dr. Niraj Uttamani, who treated him, revealed that a foreign object, a broken part of the knife, was found near Saif’s spine and was successfully removed. The actor is now recovering.

About Zahan Kapoor

Zahan Kapoor is currently garnering praise for his performance in Vikramaditya Motwane’s prison drama Black Warrant. The show is based on the 2019 non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury. It chronicles Gupta’s experiences as a rookie jailer at Tihar Prisons. Zahan Kapoor portrays Sunil Gupta in the series, which also stars Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta. Black Warrant is now streaming on Netflix.