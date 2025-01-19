Kareena Kapoor brings sons Taimur, Jeh to meet Saif Ali Khan in hospital. Watch

Kareena visits Saif

On Sunday, Kareena was spotted arriving at the Lilavati Hospital amid heavy security. She also brought her kids Taimur and Jeh along with her to visit their dad. Kareena was seen wearing a simple T-shirt and jeans.

Other family members, including Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu, were also seen visiting him to offer their support.

As soon as the video of Kareena coming to the hospital with her sons emerged, social media users took to the comment section to praise Kareena for holding strong in this tense situation.

“Poor kids. Must be so traumatised. Kareena and Saif were that couple who were friendly with papz and wanted their kids to lead a normal life unlike other celeb couples. The papz must at least let them be now,” wrote one user, with another writing, “Really sad to see.. The trauma the family is going through is unimaginable”.

Saif Ali Khan in hospital

Saif was attacked in his house a few days ago. A man was arrested from Thane in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly attacking the actor, as per Mumbai Police. Saif was stabbed multiple times in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Thursday. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine. Saif Ali Khan was doing well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. He will be discharged soon.

Meanwhile, earlier, Kareena issued a statement on the attack, asking everyone to respect their boundaries.

“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage,” Kareena wrote in a note posted on Instagram.

She added, “While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family”.