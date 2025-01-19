Shatrughan Sinha reacts to knife attack on Saif Ali Khan, shares his AI pic from hospital with Kareena Kapoor. See post

Shatrughan shares AI pic of Saif, Kareena

In the AI photo, Saif lied on the hospital bed while Kareena sat next to him. Both of them smiled in the picture. Sharing it, Shatrughan wrote, "Very sad & unfortunate the tragic attack on our near, dear & loved #SaifAliKhan which injured him severely. Thank God he is healing well to recovery. Profound regards to my all time favourite 'show man' filmmaker #RajKapoor's granddaughter #KareenaKapoorKhan & the family."

Shatrughan asks people to stop ‘blame game’

He added, "One humble appeal please stop the 'blame game', police are doing their job well. We certainly appreciate our CM & HM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis for his concern & remedial measures. Let's not complicate the matter further. The matter will be solved soon, sooner the better."

Shatrughan also added, "Thanks to Depty CMs @AjitPawarSpeaks & our friend @mieknathshinde for their kind words, extreme care & efforts. After all Saif is one of the most brilliant star/actor & also both a Padmashri & National Award winner. Law will take it's own course as things are moving in the right direction. Get well soon (folded hands emoji)."

Internet reacts to Shatrughan's post

Reacting to the post, a person asked, "Sir, what's the need to use an AI generated image of Saif and Kareena?" "What is up with that photo?" asked an X user. "Hope Saif gets well soon." said a fan. "Why share an AI generated photo? Why would you share photo from hospital anyway?" read a tweet.

About Saif's attack, hospitalisation, recovery, arrests

Saif was attacked in his house a few days ago. A man was arrested from Thane in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly attacking the actor, as per Mumbai Police. Saif was stabbed multiple times in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Thursday. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan was doing well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently "out of danger," medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.

A part of the knife allegedly used in the stabbing attack on Saif has been recovered from his Bandra residence, the Mumbai Police said on Saturday. Earlier, the Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg, Chhattisgarh, nabbed a suspect in the case while he was travelling on the Jnaneswari Express train. He will be handed over to the Mumbai Police for further investigation.

with ANI inputs