Saif Ali Khan attack case: Akshay Kumar praises actor's bravery, says their upcoming film could be titled Tu Khiladi

Actor Akshay Kumar called Saif Ali Khan "brave" for protecting his family during a shocking burglary attempt at his residence in Mumbai. While Saif is currently recovering from multiple injuries at Lilavati hospital, Akshay at a press event for his film 'Sky Force' in Delhi heaped praises on his 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' co-star. (Also read: 'Leave us alone for God's sake': Kareena Kapoor slams paparazzi shooting her, Saif Ali Khan's home, deletes post later) Akshay Kumar reacted to the stabbing incident at Saif Ali Khan's residence.

What Akshay said about Saif

Akshay said, "It's very nice that he is safe. It's very good. We are happy. The whole industry is happy that he is safe. It was very brave of him that he protected his family and hats off to him."

"Meine uske saath ek film ki hai Main Khiladi Tu Anari lekin agli baar agar hum karenge toh banayenge film Tu Khiladi." (I did a film with him called Main Khiladi Tu Anari, but next time if we do a film together, we'll make it Tu Khiladi)," he added.

More details

An intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered Saif's home with the alleged intent of theft last week. Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine while attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his housemaid.

The accused was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate in Thane while attempting to flee to his native village. The police said he hails from the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

Saif underwent surgery to treat serious injuries, including the removal of a 2.5-inch-long blade.

Hours after the incident, Kareena took to Instagram and urged fans and media to respect the family's privacy in difficult time. "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," Kareena stated.

She further emphasized the overwhelming nature of the constant scrutiny.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement read.

Recently, the auto-rickshaw driver who rushed the actor to the hospital also shared details of what happened and how he stepped in to help.

Speaking to ANI, the driver explained that he saw a woman trying to hire an auto-rickshaw at 2 a.m. on Thursday. Soon after, he approached the scene and saw the 'Hum Tum' actor covered in "blood," coming out of the gate, accompanied by a few others.

The actor was "bleeding" from his "neck and back," the driver said.

"I drive my vehicle at night. It was around 2-3 a.m. when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto, but nobody stopped. I also heard calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. I took a U-turn and stopped my vehicle near the gate. A man covered in blood came out, along with 2-4 others. They put him in the auto and decided to go to Lilavati Hospital. I dropped them there, and later I came to know that he was Saif Ali Khan. I saw him bleeding from his neck and back," Rana told ANI.

This incident has shocked everyone. Members of the film industry have shown immense support to the Khan family ever since they learnt about the attack on Saif.

At the trailer launch of Deva, Shahid wished Saif a swift recovery.

He said, "It's a very sad incident, and the whole fraternity is concerned about him. It's very difficult to absorb such experiences when they unfold in your personal space, especially in Mumbai. I am sure the police are trying their best. This doesn't usually happen in Mumbai, as it is a very safe city. We proudly say that girls and our family members are safe on the roads, even at 2-3 a.m. It's very shocking. We are hoping and praying for him the whole time. We hope that Saif's health improves and that he is doing better. I think we are all extremely shocked by what happened to him."

Many celebrities including Sanjay Dutt, Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh visited the Lilavati hospital to keep a check on Saif's health.

(With inputs from ANI)