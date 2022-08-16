Akshay Kumar dances to Main Khiladi Tu Anari as he wishes 'partner in crime' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday

Saif Ali Khan turned 52 on Tuesday. Saif's 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari co-star, actor Akshay Kumar wished him on Instagram and shared a video of himself dancing to Main Khiladi Tu Anari's title track. Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, his sisters Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan also wished him on social media. Also Read: Inside Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebration with Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh, Kareena Kapoor, Soha, Saba, Kunal Kemmu. See pics

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, “It’s been 28 years but dancing again to the tunes of Main Khiladi Tu Anari for #Selfiee still brings back fondest memories. Especially when it happens to be the birthday of my partner-in-crime in the original, Saif Ali Khan. He’s not on social media but wishes reach nonetheless Happy Birthday, brother!”

Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan shared a bunch of pictures from the celebration on her Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, "Happy birthday bhai (who is not on Instagram." In the pictures, the sister-brother duo is seen eating the birthday cake while sitting on the floor. Soha and Saif looked cute as they pose for the camera. The pictures also feature Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor, kids Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu were also present for the cake-cutting.

Saif made his debut in the film industry with Yash Chopra's directorial Parampara alongside Raveena Tandon and Aamir Khan. He will be seen next with actor Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha, which is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name. The story is inspired from the popular Indian folk tale of Vikram-Betaal with the characters borrowing their names from them as well. It is scheduled to release on September 30. Saif also has Adipurush in the pipeline, which will release on January 12, 2023. The film will also star Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.

