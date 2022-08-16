Inside Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebration with Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh, Kareena Kapoor, Soha, Saba, Kunal Kemmu. See pics

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his birthday on August 16 with his near and dear ones. The actor was joined by his family for the festivities as he cut two birthday cakes in an at-home celebration. Saif rang in his birthday with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Saba Ali Khan. In a series of photos shared on Tuesday, Soha gave a glimpse of Saif’s birthday celebration at his Mumbai home. Saif turned 52 on Tuesday. Read more: Kareena Kapoor wishes 'best man in the world' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with goofy pics

Sharing several group photos and some sister-brother pictures from Saif’s birthday, Soha Ali Khan wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday bhai (brother), who is not on Instagram.” She added a wink emoji to the caption. In two photos shared by Soha, Saif was seen posing with his family before cutting birthday cakes. While Kunal, Soha and Ibrahim were captured as they sang a birthday song for Saif, Taimur and Jehangir, also known as Jeh, looked surprised by the sparkly birthday candles on one of the cakes. Kareena was pictured holding Jeh in her arms. There was also a huge balloon in the background as the family posed for photos inside Saif and Kareena’s Mumbai apartment.

In another group picture, Saif, Kunal and Ibrahim Ali Khan seemed lost in their conversation. The trio sat on the floor in front of a huge glass window. Soha also shared some pictures of her and Saif from the birthday celebration. The two smiled and looked into the camera; in one of the photos, Saif could be seen joking as pointed his bowl with cake and spoon towards the camera. While Soha wore a polka-dot print top, Saif was dressed in a blue kurta for his birthday. Taimur was also seen wearing a kurta for his father’s birthday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor dropped a cute birthday post wishing the ‘best man in the world. Sharing Saif's photos on Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best man in the world. You make this crazy ride crazier, and God I wouldn't want it any other way… These pictures are proof I love you my Jaan (beloved) and I have to say your pout is way better than mine…”

Meanwhile actor Sara Ali Khan, who could not join Saif and the family for the birthday celebration, joined in the birthday festivities virtually. Sara, daughter of Saif and ex-wife Amrita Singh, shared throwback pictures from her childhood as she wished Saif, and wrote, "Happiest Birthday abba jaan (beloved father). I'll always be your first chape (loosely translates to someone who is clingy)."

