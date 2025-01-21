Saif Ali Khan ditches wheelchair, walks back inside his home surrounded by police after discharge from hospital. Watch

Saif Ali Khan reached home in Bandra a few minutes after being discharged from the Lilavati Hospital. The actor walked back inside his builsing after exiting his vehicle amid heavy police security. Visuals of Saif's return home were shared widely by paparazzi accounts. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital 5 days after stabbing incident, heads back home with wife Kareena Kapoor) Saif Ali Khan arrives home in Bandra on Tuesday afternoon.(Viral Bhayani)

Sources close to the actor informed HT that Saif decided not to use a wheelchair and walked back himself. The actor was received with huge cheer from the mediapersons waiting to click him at his house.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times by an intruder on Thursday morning. The attack took place at the actor's house in Bandra, which he shares with his wife, Kareena Kapoor, and their two kids. The actor reached Lilavati Hospital at 3 am on Thursday and had been admitted there since. He underwent a five-hour surgery at nearby Lilavati Hospital on Thursday and was shifted to the ICU later in the day. A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body.

Saif suffered six injuries in the attack, two of which were deep cuts. Doctors at Lilavati Hospital said he was leaking spinal fluid when he arrived at the hospital on Thursday. However, he was fortunate to have escaped any severe injuries. He is recovering well, doctors had said.

On social media and in the film fraternity, the actor has been called a hero in the manner he took on the attacker to protect his family and staff.

Accused arrested

The alleged attacker was arrested on Sunday. The 30-year-old accused, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, who changed his name to Vijay Das, was remanded in police custody for five days on Sunday.