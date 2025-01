Sharmila Tagore meets auto driver who rushed Saif Ali Khan to hospital: ‘I touched her feet, she praised me’

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has met auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to hospital after he was injured in the knife attack at his home in Mumbai, and thanked him for the help. The actor also gave the driver some money and assured all help to him whenever needed. (Also Read: Saif Ali Khan meets auto driver who rushed him to hospital after stabbing incident) Saif Ali Khan with auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana.

Saif was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in the upscale Bandra area in the wee hours of January 16. The actor suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack and underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. He returned home on Tuesday.

Auto driver talks about meeting Saif Ali Khan

Saif met Singh Rana at the hospital on Tuesday before being discharged. "I met him (Saif) yesterday at the hospital. He called to thank me, to help him reach the hospital. He praised me. I got the blessings from him and his family," the auto-rickshaw driver told PTI.

"He (Saif) introduced me to his mother (Sharmila Tagore), and I touched her feet. He gave me (money) whatever he felt was right, and said whenever I need help, he will be there," Singh Rana said.

He also told ANI, “I felt happy to meet such a big star and his family, his mother praised me. I can't blame him for not paying me when I took him to the hospital; how will anyone in such a situation. It would be okay if someone in that situation doesn't even pay, you just want them to be safe.”

What happened

The intruder, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Vijay Das, was held on Sunday from adjoining Thane city.

A preliminary investigation suggests the accused had entered the actor's home intending to commit theft, according to police.

The police earlier said he gained entry into the actor's building by scaling its compound wall and went inside the main entrance after finding the security guards asleep.

With inputs from PTI and ANI