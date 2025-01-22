When Saif Ali Khan earned back 800 crore Pataudi Palace from hotel chain: ‘The house I’m supposed to have inherited…’

Actor Saif Ali Khan is the owner of the Pataudi Palace, his ancestral home in Haryana. The actor once said that while he should have inherited the property, he actually had to earn it back with money that he got after doing films. In 2019, Saif had said in an interview with Mid-Day that though he had a privileged upbringing, ‘there was no inheritance’. Saif Ali Khan and his family often spend time at the Pataudi Palace.

Why Saif Ali Khan bought back Pataudi Palace

Saif had said, “People have a certain fixed notion. For that matter, even [with] Pataudi [palace], when my father died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman [Nath] and Francis [Wacziarg] used to run [the hotel]. Francis passed away. He’d said that if I wanted (the palace) back, I could let him know. I said: ‘I want it back’. They held a conference, and said, ‘Okay, you have to give us lots of money!’ Which I then consequently earned.”

When Saif said there was 'no inheritance'

He had added, “So even the house I’m supposed to have inherited has been earned back through money from films. You can’t live off the past. At least we can’t in our family, because there was nothing. There is history, culture, beautiful photographs, and of course, some land. It has been a privileged upbringing. But there’s been no inheritance.”

About Pataudi Palace

According to Architectural Digest, the Pataudi Palace is spread across 10 acres. It has approximately 150 rooms, including seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms and seven billiard rooms. After the death of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif’s father, the palace was leased to Neemrana Hotels. It operated Pataudi Palace as a luxury property until 2014.

About Saif's family

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was the husband of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Saif, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan are their children. Saif is married to actor Kareena Kapoor. they have two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif's children from his previous marriage with Amrita Singh. Soha married Kunal Kemmu. They have a daughter Innaya Naumi Kemmu.

About Saif's knife attack

Saif has been in the news recently following a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence last week. He was then rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent treatment. He was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. Saif suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder entered his home with the alleged intent of theft last week.

The accused, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate in Thane while attempting to flee to his native village. The police said he hails from the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh. He is currently in police remand.