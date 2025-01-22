Sleeping guards, open air duct: How Saif Ali Khan's attacker managed to break in

The Bangladeshi national who was arrested for attacking actor Saif Ali Khan, managed to sneak into the actor's home by scaling its compound wall, the Mumbai Police said on Wednesday. Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir stabbed Saif Ali Khan inside the actor's Mumbai home in the midnight of January 16.

According to a PTI report, the police recreated the crime scene with the accused at the Satguru Sharan building in Mumbai's Bandra area, where the 54-year-old actor lives.

To recreate the crime scene, the police took Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das to the actor's building and other places that he possibly visited to have food, change clothes and board a train.

ALSO READ: Why Saif Ali Khan's attacker Shariful Fakir couldn't flee to Bangladesh

The police official told PTI that both the security guards in the building, where the actor lives, were sleeping when the attacker entered by crossing over the boundary wall.

"As the accused found both the security guards in deep slumber, he entered the building from the main entrance where no CCTV camera has been installed. The accused removed his shoes and kept them in his bag to avoid making any noise and also switched off his phone," the official told the agency.

During the probe, the police found there are no CCTV cameras installed in the building's corridor, the official said. "The investigation revealed that one of the two security guards was sleeping in the cabin and the other near the gate," he added.

"After committing the crime (On January 16), Fakir hid in the garden inside the 'Satguru Sharan' building where Saif Ali Khan lives with his family for around two hours as he was afraid of getting caught," the official told PTI citing the preliminary investigation.

According to PTI, the police said the fingerprints of the accused were found at the crime scene, including the bathroom window from where he entered and exited, the duct shaft and the ladder he used to enter from the duct.

Mumbai Police visit Saif Ali Khan's residence

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday after five days of treatment. The police on Wednesday reached the actor's home to record his statement, ANI reported.

Khan (54) was stabbed repeatedly by the intruder, inside his 12-floor apartment in the wee hours of January 16.

The actor suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack and underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital.

The police arrested the accused from neighbouring Thane city on Sunday.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)