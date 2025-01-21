Saif Ali Khan attack: Both security guards were sleeping when Bangladeshi national entered, say cops

The guards at Saif Ali Khan's home were sleeping when a Bangladeshi national entered the premises on Thursday. Cops said that the accused scaled the compound wall of the actor's residence in Mumbai's Bandra and found the two security guards sleeping. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence after he was discharged from Lilavati Hospital, in Mumbai.(PTI)

The details came to light when Mumbai police recreated the crime scene on Tuesday at the Satguru Sharan building, where Khan (54) resides with his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, and their two children - Taimur and Jeh. The attack occurred on January 16, when the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, also known as Vijay Das, entered the actor’s 12-floor apartment and stabbed him repeatedly.

Fakir, a Bangladeshi national from Jhalokathi district, had been residing in Mumbai for over five months, working odd jobs and affiliated with a housekeeping agency. The police confirmed that Fakir entered the building through the main entrance, after finding both security guards asleep – one in the guard cabin and the other near the entrance gate.

The lack of CCTV cameras in the building’s corridor and the absence of surveillance near the main entrance allowed Fakir to evade detection as he quietly removed his shoes and switched off his phone to avoid making any noise.

"Both the security guards in the building where actor Saif Ali Khan resides were sleeping when his attacker entered it by crossing over the boundary wall," a police official told news agency PTI.

"As he found both the security guards in deep slumber, the accused entered the building from the main entrance where no CCTV camera has been installed. The accused removed his shoes and kept them in his bag to avoid making any noise and also switched off his phone," the official added.

Saif Ali Khan attack: What happened

Saif Ali Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times by the intruder on Thursday morning. The attack took place at the actor's house in Bandra. The actor reached Lilavati Hospital at 3 am on Thursday and had been admitted there since. He underwent a five-hour surgery at nearby Lilavati Hospital on Thursday and was shifted to the ICU later in the day. A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body.

He was discharged on Tuesday afternoon.

The police have since arrested Fakir in Thane city, three days after the incident. Following his arrest, police Inspector (Crime) Ajay Lingnurkar has been appointed as the investigation officer for the case. Fakir is currently in police custody and is being held in either the Bandra or Santacruz police stations, with strict access restrictions in place. His meals are reportedly the same as those provided to other accused individuals.