Actor Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Bangladeshi national arrested from Thane

ByVinay Dalvi
Jan 19, 2025 02:49 PM IST

The Mumbai Police said that they are verifying the suspect’s motive behind entering the actor’s residence, though it appeared to be theft

Mumbai: A 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested by the Mumbai police from neighbouring Thane around 2am on Sunday for allegedly attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence earlier this week.

Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the arrested accused in the actor Saif Ali Khan attack case being brought to be produced before the Bandra court in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI)
Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the arrested accused in the actor Saif Ali Khan attack case being brought to be produced before the Bandra court in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI)

Police said the accused had been identified as Shariful Islam Shehjad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, 30, who hails from Jhalakathi district of Bangladesh.

“We have added sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, as the accused was staying illegally in the city,” said a police officer from the Bandra police station.

Police said he came to Mumbai six months ago and had been working in a house-keeping company. A polic officer, who did not wish to be named, said that the Bangladeshi national had recced the Bandra area several times before committing the crime. “We have learnt this while analysing his mobile details. The local police were informed about the accused by his contractor when he saw Shehjad’s photo on television,” said the police officer.

Police said that they are verifying his motive behind entering the actor’s residence, though it appeared to be theft.

“We are interrogating him and have seized his clothes, the ‘Fastrack’ bag, and the pink Gamcha, which he used while he went towards the actor’s residence and were seen on the CCTC footage,” said the police officer.

“We will produce him before a Bandra holiday court today,” added the officer.




