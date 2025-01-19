Saif Ali Khan stabbing news: Intruder didn't know he entered actor's house

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday that the man who allegedly stabbed Saif Ali Khan multiple times didn't realise that he intruded into the Bollywood star's house. The Mumbai police have arrested a Bangladeshi national, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad alias Bijoy Das, for the crime. The Mumbai Police said that the arrested 30-year-old accused is a Bangladesh national. (ANI/AFP)

Pawar said the accused had entered Kolkata from Bangladesh eight months ago. He came to Mumbai and started working as a housekeeper. He said he was hired by an agency without verification.

“The accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case was arrested from Thane and he has confessed to his crime. He had come to Kolkata from Bangladesh only eight months ago. He had heard much about Mumbai so he came to the city and worked as a housekeeper. An agency hired him without doing any verification. The police have arrested those concerned from the agency as well," he said while addressing a two-day conclave of his party in Shirdi.

Attacker thought he was entering a rich person's house

Pawar said someone told the man that only rich people live in the Bandra building. He hid in a duct for several hours before sneaking into the building.

"The accused did not know that he was entering into the home of a Bollywood actor. Someone had told him that only rich people lived in that locality. After entering the building premises, he found a duct where he was hiding before breaking into the building,” he added.

The 30-year-old man allegedly attacked Saif Ali Khan inside the latter's house in th plush locality in Bandra. The actor received at least six stab wounds. He is out of danger and will be discharged in the next few days.

The police identified the alleged attacker as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das.

He had allegedly entered the Bollywood star's home, in Satguru Sharan building in Bandra, in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft, police said.

He was remanded to police custody till January 24.