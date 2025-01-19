Menu Explore
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused sent to police custody till January 24

ByHT News Desk
Jan 19, 2025 02:40 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: The accused was produced in the holiday court in Bandra at 1:30pm by the Mumbai Police.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: A 30-year-old man held in the Saif Ali Khan attack case was on Sunday sent to police custody by a Mumbai court till January 24.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the arrested accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case being bought to be produced before the Bandra Court, in Mumbai on Sunday.(ANI)
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the arrested accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case being bought to be produced before the Bandra Court, in Mumbai on Sunday.(ANI)

The accused was produced before a holiday court in Bandra at 1:30pm by the Mumbai Police.

Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in his plush apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area in the wee hours of January 16 by a man who intruded for burglary.

Saif Ali Khan, who received six stab injuries in the incident that took place around 2 am, was rushed to a Lilavati Hospital in the city, where he underwent emergency surgery and was subsequently declared out of danger, according to doctors.

On early Sunday morning, the police said that they have apprehended the attacker from Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbandar Road in neighbouring Thane district.

The police said that the attacker was identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das, according to PTI.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
