VHP asks Ayodhya police to question Arvind Kejriwal, Priyanka Gandhi in Ram Temple donation case

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has asked the Ayodhya Police to question AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition leaders over their public allegations in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple donation embezzlement case. The VHP alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and Priyanka Gandhi made specific allegations about the Ram Temple donation case that were circulated on tv, social media and other platforms. (ANI/PTI) In a July 4 letter to Ayodhya Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashutosh Tiwari, the investigating officer, VHP international president Alok Kumar asked the police to summon the leaders, record their statements and seek the facts, sources and documents supporting their allegations. Kumar said the leaders made specific allegations that television channels, social media and other platforms circulated. "The allegations made by the above named and other persons lead one to believe that they are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case," the letter said. ALSO READ | Ram temple probe: SIT probe maps pilgrim footfall against bank deposits He asked the investigating officer to tell the leaders to explain the basis of their allegations, reveal the source of their information and submit any documents or other evidence to support their claims.

What the leaders alleged Kumar cited several public statements to justify his request. According to the letter, Arvind Kejriwal alleged that thieves stole about ₹200 crore in cash from the Ram temple along with Lord Ram's garland, charan padukas, jewellery, diamonds, silver bricks, lamps and other valuables. Kejriwal also allegedly claimed that "bags of jewellery worth crores of rupees have been stolen from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya" and questioned the silence of the Uttar Pradesh Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He said a fair investigation could bring down the government, as per the letter. The letter said Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav alleged a ₹20,000-crore scam, claiming that cash, gold, silver and other valuables donated by devotees had gone missing. He also alleged that not only junior employees and Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, but also several influential people, were involved.

Authorities in charge of donations at Ram Temple in Ayodhya are under scanner due to the alleged misappropriation of crores of funds. (X/@NarendraModi)