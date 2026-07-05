Amid Ram Temple donation row, VHP to hold crucial meeting in Delhi on July 18-19

Amid the Ram temple donation controversy, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will hold its Central Management Committee meeting in New Delhi on July 18 and 19. Earlier, a five-day meeting was to be held in Ayodhya on June 25-29. There is uncertainty over the presence of Champat Rai, who is also VHP’s international vice president. People attend the 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony at the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (X/@NarendraModi)

In a statement, Vinod Bansal, the VHP national spokesperson, said: “The SIT and police investigation in the Ram temple embezzlement case is ongoing. That is why the decision has been taken to hold the Central Management Committee meeting in Delhi instead of Ayodhya.”