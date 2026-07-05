‘Children are watching’: TMC MP and ex-cricketer Kirti Azad slams condom ads during matches

The post quickly gained traction on the social media platform, garnering more than 326,000 views and over 700 comments, with users sharply divided over the issue.

Taking to X, Azad questioned whether such advertisements were appropriate during a sporting event watched by families and children. “Children are watching live the international T20 match between India versus England being played at Old Trafford. Isn't it a shame that an adult advertisement of Durex comes on the screen,” he wrote. He also tagged the BCCI in his post.

Trinamool Congress MP and former India cricketer Kirti Azad has sparked an online debate after criticising the airing of condom advertisements during the live telecast of the India-England T20 international match at Old Trafford.

Netizens react Many users agreed with Azad's concerns, arguing that cricket matches are family entertainment and that advertisements of this nature can make for uncomfortable viewing.

"Very true sir. I also felt ashamed about it and left watching it," one user commented.

Another wrote, "Even as an adult it felt awkward watching those ads with my parents."

However, several others defended the advertisements, saying they promote awareness about safe sex and contraception rather than inappropriate content.

"On the contrary, Mister Azad, given the population explosion, this is far more important than anything else. Educate kids. A playground is a great platform to raise awareness," one user responded.

Another questioned the criticism, writing, "Why is it shameful? Give me one reason. It's actually a good way to teach control and safety. Condoms are important in today's world. People need to be made aware."

A third user added, “Why is that an issue? If your kids are teenagers they should know that it's birth control. My dad told us about contraception at age 10 or so.”

Azad's remarks came during the live broadcast of the second T20I between India and England at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. In an entertaining contest, England chased down India's target of 191 with four wickets to spare, reaching the total in 19 overs.

Jacob Bethell starred for the hosts with an unbeaten 76 off 46 deliveries, helping England take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut burned bright and broke early, but he never looked swallowed by the biggest stage