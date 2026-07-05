Robbed, pushed into well, left to die: Telangana woman survives 21-hour ordeal, student in ₹4 lakh gambling debt held

A 55-year-old woman survived nearly 21 hours inside a remote agricultural well in Telangana's Karimnagar district after she was allegedly robbed and pushed into it by a 21-year-old student who police say wanted to eliminate the only witness to his crime. The case began as a missing person complaint after 55-year-old Tangarala Lakshmi, a daily wage worker, failed to return home on July 1. (AFP)

Investigators said the accused had accumulated nearly ₹4 lakh in debt through online gambling and betting.

Her rescue led investigators to Dhamma Dinesh Reddy, a student, who police say had planned the robbery while struggling with mounting debts after losing nearly ₹4 lakh on online gambling and betting platforms, according to an NDTV report.

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Accused pushed woman into well According to police, the robbery escalated into an attempted murder after the accused allegedly pushed the woman into the well to eliminate the only witness who could identify him.

The case began as a missing person complaint after 55-year-old Tangarala Lakshmi, a daily wage worker, failed to return home on July 1.

"On the first night, we received only a missing case report. Her son lodged a complaint saying his mother, a daily wage worker, had not returned home. At that stage, there was no suspicion against anyone, so we registered a normal missing complaint," Karimnagar Police Commissioner Ghaus Alam told NDTV.

The investigation took a dramatic turn the following morning when police received a Dial-100 call from the outskirts of Nustulapur village. Villagers had rescued Lakshmi from a deep agricultural well after she spent nearly a day trapped inside.

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Started with a job offer and a Rapido bike After being rescued, Lakshmi told investigators that a stranger had approached her and offered her work at his farm.

“He booked a Rapido bike and took her towards Thimmapur village in the district. Since he could not find a secluded place there because of CCTV cameras and public movement, he shifted her onto his own motorcycle and took her to a remote road near Nustulapur village,” Ghaus Alam added.

Police said that after reaching the isolated location, the accused allegedly threatened Lakshmi and robbed her of around 5 grams of gold ornaments, 20 grams of silver anklets and cash.

Investigators said the accused then tried to ensure she would not survive.

“His intention was clear. After robbing her, he wanted the victim dead so that nobody could identify him. That clearly establishes the motive,” Ghaus Alam said.

Police said the accused pushed Lakshmi into the agricultural well, believing she would die.

Woman stayed afloat by holdinfg a rope Lakshmi initially managed to stay afloat by holding onto a rope inside the well. Investigators said the accused noticed this and allegedly cut the rope.

"Even after pushing her into the well, he noticed she was holding onto a rope and deliberately cut it. This shows his clear intention to kill," the Commissioner added.

Despite this, Lakshmi survived. Knowing how to swim, she reached another cable attached to the motor pipeline and clung to it throughout the night.

"She remained inside the well for almost 20 to 21 hours. Because the area was completely isolated, nobody heard her cries until the next morning when local farmers rescued her," Ghaus Alam said.

Following her rescue, police formed a special investigation team and traced the suspect using Rapido booking records, CCTV footage and mobile phone analysis.

"We examined the Rapido rider, verified technical evidence and CCTV footage, and successfully identified and arrested the accused. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime," the Commissioner said.

The investigation also revealed that the accused had sold the stolen gold ornaments to a jewellery trader.

"The jeweller knowingly purchased stolen property. We have arrested him as well under the relevant provisions for receiving stolen property," Ghaus Alam said.

Gambling debt and loans According to police, Dhamma Dinesh Reddy had accumulated substantial debt after losing nearly ₹4 lakh on online gambling and betting platforms and through loan applications.

Police have arrested Dhamma Dinesh Reddy and produced him before the court for further legal proceedings.