Mumbai cops find attacker's cap at room of Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh: Report

The Mumbai Police have found crucial evidence in their investigation into the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed inside his home on January 16 by an intruder. Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

According to an India Today report, a cap belonging to arrested accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was found in the room of Khan's son Jeh.

HT cannot independently verify this information.

Hair strands found on the cap have been sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) for DNA analysis. The DNA test result could result in clarity in the case about the attack, the report added.

Accused in 5-day police custody

Shehzad, arrested from Thane on Sunday, is currently in 5-day police custody. According to a PTI report, the Mumbai Police told court that the alleged attacker was a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in India and there was need to find the motive behind his act.

Police also told court they needed to find out if there was an international conspiracy linked to the case.

Defence lawyer Sandeep D Sherkhane contended his client was residing in the country for several years and has vital documents (for staying in the country) and that his family is also residing in India.

The case has been hyped because of the presence of actor Saif Ali Khan, the defence lawyer further submitted.

According to the police, Shehzad entered the country illegally seven months ago and used a West Bengal resident's Aadhaar card to procure a SIM before moving to Mumbai.

According to the police, Fakir, who changed his name to Vijay Das, crossed the Dawki River to enter India illegally seven months ago.

Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital

Saif Ali Khan on Tuesday walked out of Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, five days after he was stabbed repeatedly by a Bangladeshi national inside his 12th floor apartment in Bandra, necessitating surgery.

The 54-year-old actor, who sported dark goggles, was seen waving at the media and fans, as he stepped out of the Lilavati Hospital. Saif was seen with a cast on his hand as he walked briskly to a waiting black vehicle, accompanied by security personnel. His wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, was also seen at the hospital shortly before he was discharged. Saif reached his 'Satguru Sharan' residence in Bandra, located at a short distance from the hospital.

The actor, who suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack by an intruder at his 12th-floor home in the early hours of January 16, underwent emergency surgery at the hospital soon after he was admitted.

(With PTI inputs)