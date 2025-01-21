Menu Explore
Why did the intruder stab actor Saif Ali Khan during burglary attempt?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 21, 2025 05:45 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: The Bangladeshi intruder, who broke into the actor's house, confessed to stabbing Saif to break free from his tight hold

The man who attacked Saif Ali Khan inside the latter's house told the Mumbai police that he stabbed the actor because he had held him tightly from the front during the violent confrontation.

The harrowing attack at actor Saif Ali Khan's residence took place in the early hours of January 16.(REUTERS)
The Bangladeshi intruder, who broke into the actor's house with the alleged intention of theft, confessed to stabbing Saif, the police added.

"The accused entered the actor's flat in the Satguru Sharan building from the bathroom window with the intention of theft. After he entered the house, the actor's staff spotted him and started arguing with him. Soon, Saif Ali Khan came there and sensing a threat, he held the accused tightly from the front," the police official told PTI.

"As the accused did not get time to move, he started stabbing the actor in his back to free himself from the latter's grip. As Khan was injured in the attack, the accused managed to break free from his grip," the cop added.

After the attack, the intruder escaped from Khan's flat, located in upscale Bandra, and hid in the garden of the building for around two hours, he said.

Saif received serious injuries in the attack, underwent surgery

The harrowing attack at Saif Ali Khan's residence took place in the early hours of January 16, leaving the actor with serious injuries that required emergency surgery.

The attacker, who has been identified as 30-year-old Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (alias Vijay Das), was arrested by the police on Sunday after a manhunt that spanned multiple locations.

Later, Fakir admitted to stabbing Khan to escape the actor’s powerful hold. A court in Mumbai on Sunday remanded the accused in five-day police custody.

Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital today

Saif Ali Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, was discharged on Tuesday afternoon, sources close to the actor confirmed to HT.

The actor was accompanied by his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, as he left the hospital for his home in Bandra.

The actor spent five days in the hospital after undergoing emergency surgery. Doctors have said that the actor is out of danger and recovering.

