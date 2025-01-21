CCTV cameras installed at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra house days after attack | Watch

After the recent intrusion and assault at Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence, new CCTV cameras were installed around and inside the premises for enhanced security. Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: The intruder, who has been identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was arrested by Mumbai Police on January 19. (ANI)

Visuals shared by ANI show two workers installing the surveillance cameras on the balcony and compound of Saif Ali Khan's residence where he lives with his wife Kareena Kapoor and two kids - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Khan.

In the video, one of the men was seen climbing on an air conditioner condenser to reach the ceiling, where the cameras were being put into record who entered the premises.

The move comes after a harrowing incident last Thursday when an intruder broke into the actor’s Mumbai residence with alleged intentions of theft and stabbed him with a sharp weapon. His staff member also sustained an injury in the incident.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Intruder identified, arrested by Mumbai police

The intruder, who has been identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was arrested by Mumbai Police on January 19 after an investigation into the January 16 attack on Saif Ali Khan and his staff member.

The assailant allegedly attempted theft and had a confrontation with the housemaid, which led to a violent altercation. Saif Ali Khan intervened, sustaining stab wounds to his thoracic spine during the incident.

On early Tuesday morning, police officials, along with the accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, visited several locations to recreate the crime scene.

The accused was first taken to Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence, where the attack occurred. The police team then moved to the National College bus stop and later left the railway station in a police jeep before returning to the Bandra Police Station.

The Mumbai Police have filed a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and Shehzad was remanded to five days of police custody. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the crime.

Meanwhile, about Saif Ali Khan's health, the actor is recovering well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, the hospital administration said.

While the actor is now "out of danger," medical staff are closely monitoring his condition.

Saif Ali Khan is being treated at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and was discharged from the hospital today.