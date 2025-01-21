Saif Ali Khan attacker visits actor's Bandra house again, but this time to recreate crime scene

The Mumbai Police investigating Saif Ali Khan stabbing case took the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, to the actor's Bandra house on Tuesday morning to recreate the crime scene. He was also taken to the Bandra railway station to do the same, news agency PTI reported. Mumbai Police said that the arrested 30-year-old accused is a Bangladesh national. (ANI)

Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by the intruder inside his apartment in the Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra on Thursday, necessitating surgery. Doctors treating the actor performed a five-hour surgery and said the actor is “recovering well”.

Mumbai Police probe so far

Mumbai Police probing the case have alleged that the accused is a Bangladeshi national who was staying illegally in India after changing his name to Vijay Das. He is believed to have lived in Mumbai for over five months, sustaining himself by working odd jobs and being associated with a housekeeping agency.

"He called his brother and asked him to send his school living certificate. His brother sent it (the certificate) on Fakir's mobile phone. This document is strong evidence to prove he is a Bangladeshi national," the official added.

Police on Monday visited the actor's home and collected several fingerprints as part of their probe. An official told PTI that fingerprints were found at several places, like the bathroom window from where the accused is believed to have entered and exited, the duct shaft and the ladder he allegedly used to enter from the duct.

Police also said that the attacker hid in Saif Ali Khan's garden for two hours after stabbing the actor inside his home during an attempted burglary. “He was afraid of getting caught,” an official said, citing the preliminary investigation.

The official said that the accused wanted to loot “big money” from the building but did not confirm whether the attacker knew that Khan was living on the upper floors of the Bandra building.

On Sunday, the metropolitan magistrate's court in Bandra remanded the accused to five days of police custody.