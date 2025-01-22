Why actor Saif Ali Khan ‘attacker’ Shariful Fakir couldn't flee to Bangladesh

Bangladesh national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, who allegedly stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, wanted to flee to his home country after the incident, NDTV reported. Mumbai Police said that the arrested 30-year-old accused is a Bangladesh national. (ANI/AFP)

Fakir had allegedly broken into actor Saif Ali Khan's home to commit robbery and stabbed him multiple times during a fight in the wee hours of January 16.

According to the report, after the incident, Fakir planned to travel to Howrah, near Kolkata in West Bengal. He then planned to proceed to Bangladesh and escape the authorities for good.

But the plan never materialised, as Fakir realised that the police were after him. He tried to arrange a train ticket to Howrah in a hurry, but because of the short notice, travel agents demanded more money.

Mumbai Police arrested the accused from Thane before he could get his hands on a ticket as per his plan.

Mumbai Police are reportedly tracking down all the travel agents Fakir was in contact with for the ticket. The cops will be questioning the agents as part of the investigation into the high-profile case.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor discharged from Lilavati hospital

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital, where he was being treated after the stabbing incident, on Tuesday. The actor was accompanied by his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, as he left the hospital for his home in Bandra.

He underwent a five-hour surgery at the hospital on Thursday after suffering multiple stab wounds in the attack, and was shifted to the ICU later in the day. A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body. The doctors treating the actor said that he was fortunate to have escaped any severe injuries.

Doctors have advised him to rest for a week and asked him not to receive any visitors now to prevent infection. Security arrangements at his Bandra home have been beefed up and CCTV cameras have been installed.